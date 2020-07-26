Newly-appointed minister Edwin Tong steps down as FAS vice-president

Singapore: Newly-promoted minister Edwin Tong will resign as vice-president of the Football Association of Singapore (FAS), following his appointment as Minister for Culture, Community and Youth.

In a statement on Sunday (Jul 26), FAS said Mr Tong’s decision was related to his Cabinet appointment on Saturday and he would be stepping down with immediate effect.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We will lose an integral part of the team, but we are aware that he has a higher calling to answer to for the betterment of our nation,” said FAS president Lim Kia Tong.

Mr Tong had served on the FAS Council since 2013 as a vice -president. He was also chairman of the governing body’s legal committee in this current term.

In the statement, FAS highlighted Mr Tong’s involvement in a project team for Goal 2034, a “national plan with the aspirational aim of World Cup qualification by 2034”. Mr Tong was quoted last year in a report saying qualification for the 2034 World Cup would be a “realistic” goal for Singapore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Having worked with Edwin since 2013, he was a valuable member of the team and we could always count on him for advice and insightful perspectives,” said FAS president Lim Kia Tong.

“We wish him all the best as he embarks on the next chapter of his public service career in his new role as the Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and we are extremely confident that he will acquit himself with unparalleled distinction.”