EFL signs 5-year domestic broadcasting deal with Sky

The English Football League (EFL) on Monday said (https://www.efl.com/news/2018/november/efl-statement-efl-and-sky-sports-sign-five-season-deal) it had formally signed a 595 million pound (US$765.47 million) five-year domestic broadcasting deal with Pay-TV group Sky Sports.

The deal, which the EFL said represented a 35 percent increase on the current value of the rights, runs to May 2024 and will continue to allow Sky Sports to broadcast the Sky Bet EFL, Carabao Cup, Checkatrade Trophy and Sky Bet Play-Offs.

(US$1 = 0.7773 pounds)

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru, Editing by William Maclean and Ken Ferris)

