EFL to appeal decision to clear Derby of breaching player valuation rules

REUTERS: The English Football League (EFL) said on Monday that it would appeal an independent disciplinary commission's decision to clear Championship side Derby County of breaching its rules regarding the valuation of players.

The EFL had charged the second-tier club with violating its profit and sustainability rules as well as those governing player valuations.

The commission dismissed both charges last month but did find that the wording of Derby's amortisation policy could have been clearer in its financial statements.

"The EFL Board has determined that the League will appeal against the outcome of an independent disciplinary commission in respect of misconduct charges brought against Derby County," the ELF said in a statement https://www.efl.com/news/2020/september/efl-statement-derby-county.

"The appeal is specific to the second charge only, which considered the club's policy regarding the amortisation of intangible assets."

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

