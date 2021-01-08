Eight Indonesian badminton players who breached BWF regulations slapped with suspensions and bans

SINGAPORE: Eight Indonesian badminton players who breached the integrity regulations of the sport's governing body were slapped with suspensions ranging from three years to life, said the Badminton World Federation (BWF) in a press release on Friday (Jan 8).

BWF said Hendra Tandjaya, Ivandi Danang, Androw Yunanto, Sekartaji Putri, Mia Mawarti, Fadilla Afni, Aditiya Dwiantoro and Agripinna Prima Rahmanto Putra had breached regulations involving "match fixing, match manipulation and/or betting on badminton".

"A report by a whistleblower allowed the BWF Integrity Unit to start an investigation and to interview a number of players regarding the matter," said BWF.

"All eight players were provisionally suspended in January 2020 until a determination could be made through a hearing process."

The players knew each other, and competed in lower-level international competitions mostly in Asia up until last year, added BWF.

In the first case, Tandjaya, Danang and Yunanto were found to have coordinated and organised others into being "complicit in the behaviour" and have been suspended from all badminton related activities for life, said BWF.

Putra, Dwiantoro, Afni, Mawarti and Putri are suspended for between six and 12 years, and fined between US$3,000 and US$12,000 each.



The athletes can appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within 21 days of the notice of the reasoned decision, noted BWF.

In a separate case which also involved a whistleblower, a Malaysian who is a representative of an equipment brand that sponsors international badminton players has also been suspended from all badminton-related activity for life.

The BWF's independent hearing panel found that Lim Ze Young had among other things approached international badminton athletes and offered money to manipulate matches. He had also “abused his position of influence as an executive in a sporting brand in an attempt to corrupt international badminton and enrich himself”, said BWF.

Lim had been under investigation by the BWF Integrity Unit for a number of years.

He can appeal the decision to the CAS within 21 days of the notice of the reasoned decision, noted BWF.

The hearings for both cases concluded late last year, and the reasoned decisions of the BWF independent hearing panel have been communicated to the parties.

