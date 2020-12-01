Eighth-tier Marine land dream clash against Tottenham in FA Cup third round

Defending champions Arsenal welcome Newcastle United in the FA Cup third round, while eighth-tier Marine, the joint lowest-ranked team in the competition, landed a lucrative encounter with Premier League leaders Tottenham Hotspur in Monday's draw.

Twelve-times winners Manchester United play host to second-tier Watford, while Premier League champions Liverpool face a tricky trip to Aston Villa as they look to avenge last month's 7-2 league defeat.

Manchester City are at home to Birmingham City, while Chelsea welcome fourth-tier side Morecambe. Crystal Palace make the trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers in an all-Premier League showdown.

The third round, to be played across the weekend of Jan 9-10, is when teams from the Premier League and second-tier Championship join the competition.

The FA Cup has scrapped replays for this season to help ease fixture congestion caused by the COVID-19 crisis, amplifying the chances of a few additional upsets en route to the showpiece match at Wembley on May 15, 2021.

Third round draw

Huddersfield Town v Plymouth Argyle

Southampton v Shrewsbury Town

Chorley v Derby County

Marine v Tottenham Hotspur

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace

Stockport County v West Ham United

Oldham Athletic v AFC Bournemouth

Manchester United v Watford

Stevenage v Swansea City

Everton v Rotherham United

Nottingham Forest v Cardiff City

Arsenal v Newcastle United

Barnsley v Tranmere Rovers

Bristol Rovers v Sheffield United

Canvey Island or Boreham Wood v Millwall

Blackburn Rovers v Doncaster Rovers

Stoke City v Leicester City

Wycombe Wanderers v Preston North End

Crawley Town v Leeds United

Burnley v Milton Keynes Dons

Bristol City v Portsmouth

Queens Park Rangers v Fulham

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Brentford v Middlesbrough

Manchester City v Birmingham City

Luton Town v Reading

Chelsea v Morecambe

Exeter City v Sheffield Wednesday

Norwich City v Coventry City

Blackpool v West Bromwich Albion

Newport County v Brighton & Hove Albion

Cheltenham Town v Mansfield Town

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)