Eikrem steers dominant Molde to Norwegian league title

REUTERS: Molde claimed their fourth Norwegian league title since 2011 as midfielder Magnus Wolff Eikrem returned from injury to score one goal and create another in a 4-0 home win over struggling Stroemsgodset on Sunday.

Runners-up in 2017 and 2018, Molde have 62 points with 28 of 30 games played, 10 more than Bodoe/Glimt in second and a whopping 17 ahead of fourth-placed Rosenborg.

An ankle injury forced former Manchester United youth player Eikrem to miss more than a month, but the playmaker returned for Sunday's home game and teed up Ohi Omoijuanfo for the opening goal in the 19th minute.

Eikrem added a second in the 34th minute and was substituted on the hour mark to tumultuous applause before Leke James struck twice to complete the rout and start the celebrations.

Having won the first two titles in the club's history in 2011 and 2012 under current Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Molde added a third in 2014 before Rosenborg went on a four-year run of league victories.

The loss to Molde dropped 2013 champions Stroemsgodset into the relegation places with 26 points, two ahead of bottom side Ranheim and one behind Mjoendalen in 14th spot.

