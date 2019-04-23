Eintracht concede late equaliser to stumble to 1-1 draw at Wolfsburg

Fourth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt squandered the chance to widen the gap with their rivals in the Bundesliga after conceding a last-gasp equaliser in a 1-1 draw with VfL Wolfsburg on Monday.

Frankfurt, who host Chelsea in the Europa League semi-finals next month, thought they had scored the winner when substitute Jonathan De Guzman netted in the 79th minute after Wolfsburg twice hit the woodwork.

But John Anthony Brooks snatched a 90th minute equaliser for a deserved point for the hosts.

Frankfurt are on 53 points, two ahead of fifth-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach, with four matches left in the season.

The top four clubs qualify for next season's Champions League group stage.

The game was briefly interrupted after only a few minutes with fans tossing Easter eggs and tennis balls onto the pitch in a usual form of protest against Monday evening matches.

The German football league in charge of the Bundesliga will scrap Monday matches, widely unpopular among fans, after the 2020/21 season.

Wolfsburg twice hit the woodwork with Admir Mehmedi and Max Arnold in the second half but it was De Guzman who found the back of the net before Brooks restored order with his last-minute equaliser, spoiling Frankfurt's evening.

