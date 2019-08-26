Eintracht sign Dutch forward Dost

Eintracht Frankfurt on Monday signed Dutch striker Bas Dost on a three-year deal from Sporting Lisbon in order to compensate for the departure of two of their best strikers.

BERLIN: Eintracht Frankfurt on Monday signed Dutch striker Bas Dost on a three-year deal from Sporting Lisbon in order to compensate for the departure of two of their best strikers.

The 30-year-old former Netherlands international has considerable Bundesliga experience, having played for VfL Wolfsburg from 2012-16.

Eintracht, Europa League semi-finalists last season, sold strikers Luka Jovic and Sebastien Haller to Real Madrid and West Ham United in the close season.

Forward Ante Rebic has also been linked with a move away from Frankfurt.

"After the departure of Sebastien Haller it was important for us to find an adequate replacement who ideally has considerable experience and who can help us immediately," said sports director Fredi Bobic.

"Bas fulfils these criteria and he knows the Bundesliga."

Eintracht are 10th in the standings won one and lost one from their two Bundesliga matches.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)