Empoli sack coach Iachini after four months

Serie A strugglers Empoli have sacked coach Giuseppe Iachini after only four months in charge, the Italian side said on Wednesday.

Former coach Aurelio Andreazzoli, who led the club into the top flight but was fired in November, is set to return according to Italian media.

Empoli, who host Frosinone on Sunday, are 17th in the standings and one point above the relegation zone after only five wins in 27 matches.

Iachini's final match in charge was a 2-1 loss at AS Roma on Monday, which was the home side's first game under returning coach Claudio Ranieri.

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; Editing by Christian Radnedge)