Enable romps home at Ascot to make history

REUTERS: English horse Enable became the first to regain the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes crown at Ascot on Saturday as she edged out Crystal Ocean in a thrilling battle.

The win was the 8-15 favourite's 11th in succession, stretching back to May 2017 and including the past two Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

With Frankie Dettori on board, Enable, who also won the race in 2017, saw off Crystal Ocean's challenge in the final strides to come home a neck clear.

Dettori said: “She was brilliant. The second is a great horse but we gave the public what they came to see. They got a fantastic horse race."

Enable remains strong favourite to win the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp for an unprecedented third time in October.

(Reporting by Neil Robinson; editing by Clare Fallon)

