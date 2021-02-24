England 112 all out in day-night test v India

England were bowled out for 112 before tea on the opening day of the day-night third test against India in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

After England elected to bat, Zak Crawley top-scored for the tourists with a fluent 53. But only four English batsmen managed double digits on a track where the ball turned from the first session.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel was the pick of the Indian bowlers claiming 6-38, while Ravichandran Ashwin returned 3-26.

The four-test series is level at 1-1.

