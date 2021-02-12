England 12-member squad for second test v India

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

England announced the following 12-member squad on Friday for the second test against India beginning in Chennai on Saturday.

Squad: Joe Root (captain), Dom Sibley, Rory Burns, Dan Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad.

