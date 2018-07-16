England add batsman Vince for deciding ODI against India

Sport

England add batsman Vince for deciding ODI against India

Hampshire batsman James Vince has been added to England's squad for Tuesday's deciding one-day international against India, the country's cricket board has said.

England Nets
FILE PHOTO: Britain Cricket - England Nets - Kia Oval - 10/8/16 England's James Vince during nets Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic

Bookmark

LONDON: Hampshire batsman James Vince has been added to England's squad for Tuesday's deciding one-day international against India, the country's cricket board has said.

Batsman Dawid Malan and all-rounder Sam Curran were released from the squad to allow them to join the England Lions side to face India A in a four-day match, ahead of the five-test series between the two sides, starting at Birmingham from Aug. 1.

The three-match series between the two sides are tied at 1-1 after the hosts won the second match by 86 runs in London on Saturday.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Greg Stutchbury)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark