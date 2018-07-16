England add batsman Vince for deciding ODI against India

Hampshire batsman James Vince has been added to England's squad for Tuesday's deciding one-day international against India, the country's cricket board has said.

LONDON: Hampshire batsman James Vince has been added to England's squad for Tuesday's deciding one-day international against India, the country's cricket board has said.

Batsman Dawid Malan and all-rounder Sam Curran were released from the squad to allow them to join the England Lions side to face India A in a four-day match, ahead of the five-test series between the two sides, starting at Birmingham from Aug. 1.

The three-match series between the two sides are tied at 1-1 after the hosts won the second match by 86 runs in London on Saturday.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Greg Stutchbury)