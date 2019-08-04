England battle to save first Ashes test after Smith's second ton

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

11 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Steve Smith put Australia in a strong position in the first Ashes test at Edgbaston on Sunday, with his unbeaten 98 steering his side to 231-4, a lead of 141 over England, at lunch on day four.

BIRMINGHAM, England: A second successive century from Steve Smith swung an unpredictable Ashes opening test in Australia's favour as the tourists set England a daunting 398 runs to win, having declared on 487-7.

England, in reply, reached 13-0 at stumps on day four.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Resuming the second innings on 124-3 at Edgbaston, Smith, following his 144 in the first innings, continued to put England to the sword, passing 50 in the fourth over of the day, with Travis Head (51) providing excellent support.

Without injured bowler James Anderson, England toiled as Smith became only the fifth Australian to make centuries in both innings of an Ashes test before departing for 142, with Matthew Wade's ton contributing to an imposing Australian total.

Jason Roy and Rory Burns emerged unscathed from seven overs at the end of the day as the home side bid to save the game.

(Reporting by Peter Hall; editing by Tony Lawrence)

Advertisement