England beat India by 227 runs to go 1-0 up in four-test series

England crushed India by 227 runs in the opening test to go 1-0 up in the four-test series at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Members of media stand outside a stadium where India and England play their first test
FILE PHOTO: Members of media stand outside a stadium where India and England play their first test cricket match, in Chennai, India, February 5, 2021. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar/File Photo

Chasing a record 420 for victory, the hosts were bowled out for 192 in the second session, with captain Virat Kohli topscoring for them with a fighting 72.

