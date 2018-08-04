England beat India by 31 runs to take 1-0 lead

England beat India by 31 runs at Edgbaston to win the first test match with all rounder Ben Stokes grabbing three wickets on Saturday including the prized one of skipper Virat Kohli.

Chasing 194 runs on the fourth day of a gripping contest, India lost quick wickets with Kohli again top scoring for the visitors with a fluent fifty in the second innings after hitting a century in the first.

The win gave England a 1-0 lead in the five match series in what was their 1,000th test match. The second test begins at Lord's on Aug. 9.

Joe Root's side won the one-day international series between the teams 2-1 and lost the Twenty20 competition by the same margin earlier this month.

