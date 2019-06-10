England beat Swiss on penalties to finish third in Nations League

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

GUIMARAES, Portugal: England finished third in the Nations League after beating Switzerland 6-5 on penalties on Sunday as the game ended goalless after extra time.

England keeper Jordan Pickford produced an outstanding save to keep out Josip Drmic's spot kick low to his right to win the game, after both teams had converted all their previous penalties.

England thought they had grabbed victory in normal time when substitute Callum Wilson scored in the 84th minute but to their dismay Romanian referee Ovidiu Hategan enlisted the help of VAR and the goal was chalked off due to a push by the Bournemouth striker.

It was further bad luck for England, whose striker Harry Kane had hit the bar early in the match, while they could also point the finger at some poor finishing from Raheem Sterling, who missed a series of opportunities.

Dele Alli had a header superbly saved by Yann Sommer in extra time from one of several excellent crosses by Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sterling hit the crossbar with a free kick.

Hosts Portugal face the Netherlands later on Sunday in the final in Porto.

