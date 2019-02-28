England beat West Indies by 29 runs in astonishing ODI

REUTERS: Jos Buttler and Eoin Morgan made centuries before Adil Rashid took four wickets in five balls as England beat West Indies by 29 runs in an astonishing fourth one-day international of the series in Grenada on Wednesday.

Spectators were left ducking for cover as the teams piled up 46 sixes in St. George's - 24 by England and 22 by West Indies.

England scored 418 for six off their 50 overs, a score which West Indies impressively chased, with opener Chris Gayle smashing 162 from 97 balls.

Leg-spinner Rashid clinched victory by wrapping up the West Indies' tail with his four wicket-burst in the 48th over that dismissed the home team for 389.

The victory gave England a 2-1 lead in the series, which lost a game when rain washed out Monday's third match in Grenada.

The final match will be in St. Lucia on Saturday.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)