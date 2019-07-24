England bowled out for 85 by Ireland

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

England crashed back to earth after their World Cup triumph as they were skittled for 85 on a humiliating opening morning of their four-day test against Ireland at Lord's on Wednesday.

Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat under blue skies but the morning belonged to Ireland, and in particular Tim Murtagh who ripped through the England order to claim an astonishing five for 13 in nine overs.

It is the first time England have been bowled out before lunch at Lord's.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)