England cancel Germany friendly after positive COVID test

The England women's soccer team have called off Tuesday's friendly against Germany in Wiesbaden after a member of their backroom team tested positive for COVID-19. 

    "While we all wanted to play Tuesday's game, this was absolutely the right course of action. I thank Germany's staff for their understanding and our FA colleagues for their support," England coach Phil Neville said in a statement. 

    The England side have not played a game since losing 1-0 to Spain at the SheBelieves Cup in March. 

