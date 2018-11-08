England declare on 322-6, set Sri Lanka 462 to win

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

England declared their second innings on 322 for six wickets, setting Sri Lanka 462 runs to win the first test in Galle on Thursday.

Opener Keaton Jennings top-scored for the tourists with an unbeaten 146 and Ben Stokes made 62.

Sri Lanka bowlers Dilruwan Perera and the retiring Rangana Herath claimed two wickets each.

