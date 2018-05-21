England defence coach Gustard named head of rugby at Harlequins

Paul Gustard is set to leave his role as England defence coach and take over as head of rugby at Premiership side Harlequins, according to multiple reports in the British media.

LONDON: England defence coach Paul Gustard has been named as head of rugby at Harlequins, the Premiership club said on Monday.

Gustard, who has worked with England coach Eddie Jones since the start of 2016, will join the club after England's three-test tour of South Africa next month.

"Opportunities like this don’t come along very often," the 42-year-old said in a statement.

"To be given the chance to lead a club as rich in talent, heritage and support as Harlequins is hugely exciting."

Harlequins agreed compensation terms with the Rugby Football Union for Gustard, who was contracted with the national team until after the 2019 World Cup.

It represents a setback for Jones, who will have to line up a replacement with the tournament in Japan only 15 months away.

"I am a proud Englishman and it has been a privilege to represent my country and work under Eddie," Gustard added.

"There have been some incredible memories which I will cherish, and I will look back proudly on my contribution with England. I am desperate for England to do well as we push on to World Cup glory next year."

Gustard will take over the role at Harlequins from John Kingston, who parted company with the club last month after a 10th-placed finish in the Premiership.

The club confirmed they will restructure the management team and will appoint a general manager to work alongside Gustard in due course.

Gustard will oversee day-to-day coaching of Harlequins squads while the general manager will be responsible for player and coach recruitment.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas and Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ed Osmond)