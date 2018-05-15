England defender Mawson has surgery, ruled out of World Cup

Swansea City defender Alfie Mawson has had knee surgery and is out of contention for England's World Cup squad, British media reported on Tuesday.

REUTERS: Swansea City defender Alfie Mawson has had knee surgery and is out of contention for England's World Cup squad, British media reported on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old centre-back has yet to make his England debut but was called up by manager Gareth Southgate for friendlies in March against the Netherlands and Italy.

Advertisement

Swansea were relegated from the Premier League on Sunday, leaving Mawson's club future in doubt with the former England under-21 international linked to several top clubs.

Sky Sports reported that Southgate told Mawson before the operation that he was unlikely to be called up for the tournament starting in Russia next month.

It said the player had therefore decided to have surgery as soon as possible to be in the best shape for next season.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Advertisement