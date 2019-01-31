England dismissed for 187 in first innings against West Indies

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and elected to bowl in the second test against England in Antigua on Thursday, after naming an unchanged side from the one that trounced the visitors by 381 runs in the series opener.

REUTERS: Kemar Roach took four wickets as West Indies skittled out England for 187 runs in their first innings on the opening day of the second test in Antigua on Thursday.

Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali compiled half centuries but it was another disappointing performance from the visitors, coming on the back of a 381-run defeat in the first test.

An old-fashioned greentop pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound was a mitigating factor in England's performance, especially early on when West Indies' four-pronged pace attack exploited the favourable conditions.

West Indies captain Jason Holder had no hesitation in sending England in to bat after winning the toss, and the visitors' captain Joe Root said he too would have chosen to bowl.

The home team's bowlers delivered more than their fair share of loose deliveries, but aided by the pitch, produced enough quality to make short work of England's top order.

Openers Rory Burns (4) and Joe Denly (6) were sent packing by Roach and Alzarri Joseph respectively.

Denly was caught behind playing a loose shot to a wide delivery in a disappointing first test innings.

Joseph got the prize scalp of Root (7) with a virtually unplayable ball that rose viciously off a good length, struck the top of the bat and looped up into the slip cordon.

Jos Buttler (1) also went cheaply, caught at second slip off Holder, while Bairstow decided attack was the best form of defence, a strategy that proved effective for a time.

He took the long handle to any loose ball, clubbing nine fours and one six, scoring at almost a run a ball.

Bairstow (52) was out in the first over after lunch, lbw to Roach on video review, after the umpire had turned down the initial appeal.

Ali (60) and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes (35) later added 85 runs for the seventh wicket.

Roach picked up 4-30 off 15 overs, while Shannon Gabriel chipped in with three wickets, Joseph with two and Holder with one.

West Indies fielded the same line-up as the first test, while England made two changes.

England opener Keaton Jennings was axed after his underwhelming performances in the first test, replaced by 32-year-old Denly.

Experienced pace bowler Stuart Broad also came in for leg-spinner, Adil Rashid, who has flown back to Britain for the birth of his second child.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; additional reporting by Simon Jennings; editing by Ed Osmond and Toby Davis)