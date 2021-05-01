England edge France 17-15 amid floodlight failure

LILLE, France: England celebrated a bizarre 17-15 win over France in a women's test match on Saturday after they were declared winners following a floodlight failure midway through the second half.

The visitors were declared winners after a 20-minute delay, during which both sets of players wandered around the pitch, because more than 60 minutes of the test had taken place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was a ninth successive win for Six Nations champions England over the French after winger Abby Dow scored a pair of superb individual tries, with Maelle Filopon and Jessy Tremouliere touching down for the home side in an action-packed the first half.

Filopon's converted try fired the French ahead before Dow replied to put England on level terms. Tremouliere restored the home side's lead with an unconverted try before a dazzling solo run by Dow gave the English a 14-12 halftime lead.

France nosed ahead in the 43rd minute thanks to a Tremouliere penalty before Zoe Harrison kicked what turned out to be the last three points of the game, sealing England's win after the lights went out in the 62nd minute.

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Advertisement