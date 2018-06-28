England flag flies above Number 10 Downing Street for World Cup

LONDON: The St George flag was raised above Number 10 Downing Street on Thursday (Jun 28) in a show of support for the English World Cup football team in its final group match against Belgium.

Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday congratulated the team for its performance in Russia, and said she would continue the tradition of flying the St George's Cross on match days.

"Number 10 will be flying the England flag on the day of each of England's matches from now on," she told lawmakers.

"We will be encouraging other government departments to do the same. I'm going to go further than my predecessors. Next year we will do the same for the women's World Cup."

A 6-1 win over Panama on Sunday sent expectations about England's prospects soaring.

Having mustered just one point and two goals in their disastrous 2014 World Cup campaign, the team is flying in Russia, already into the Round of 16 with two wins out of two, eight goals, and the tournament's top scorer in Harry Kane.



