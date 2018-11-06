England flanker Curry out of November tests with ankle injury

England flanker Tom Curry has been ruled out of the three remaining November internationals due to an ankle injury, forwards coach Steve Borthwick said on Tuesday.

REUTERS: England flanker Tom Curry has been ruled out of the three remaining November internationals due to an ankle injury, forwards coach Steve Borthwick said on Tuesday.

Curry, 20, was the latest in a long line of players tasked with filling the openside flanker role for England and enhanced his reputation with three excellent displays in the 2-1 series defeat in South Africa in June.

He kept his place for last Saturday's match against the Springboks at Twickenham, which England won 12-11, but looked in a good deal of pain when limping off two minutes into the second half.

England coach Eddie Jones could replace Curry with Sam Underhill against the All Blacks, while Mark Wilson, who was named man-of-the-match against the Springboks having started at number eight and switched to the flank in the second half, is another option.

After facing New Zealand, England play Japan on Nov. 17 before facing Australia on Nov. 24.

