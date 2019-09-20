England go with Itoje-Lawes at lock for Tonga

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

3 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Coach Eddie Jones selected Courtney Lawes to play alongside Maro Itoje in the second row on Friday when he named a strong side to face Tonga in Sunday's Rugby World Cup Pool C opener.

SAPPORO, Japan: Coach Eddie Jones selected Courtney Lawes to play alongside Maro Itoje in the second row on Friday when he named a strong side to face Tonga in Sunday's Rugby World Cup Pool C opener.

Perhaps with an eye on England's four-day turnaround before their second match against the United States, Jones has benched Itoje's regular partner George Kruis for the match at the Sapporo Dome.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a full-strength backline, Elliot Daly got the nod at fullback with Anthony Watson named on the right wing and Jonny May rounding out the back three.

Powerhouse number eight Billy Vunipola was included in a mobile back row with flankers Tom Curry and Sam Underhill, while George Ford starts at flyhalf with skipper Owen Farrell the second playmaker at inside centre.

England: 15-Elliot Daly, 14-Anthony Watson, 13-Manu Tuilagi, 12-Owen Farrell (captain), 11-Jonny May, 10-George Ford, 9-Ben Youngs, 8-Billy Vunipola, 7-Sam Underhill, 6-Tom Curry, 5-Maro Itoje, 4-Courtney Lawes, 3-Kyle Sinckler, 2-Jamie George, 1-Joe Marler

Replacements: 16-Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17-Ellis Genge, 18-Dan Cole, 19-George Kruis, 20-Lewis Ludlam, 21-Willi Heinz, 22-Henry Slade, 23-Jonathan Joseph.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Writing by Nick Mulvenney in Tokyo, editing by Ian Ransom)