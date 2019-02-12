England in command, 231 runs ahead of West Indies on day three

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

England further solidified their commanding position against West Indies on day three of the third test in St. Lucia on Monday, building an overall lead of 231 runs at lunch.

REUTERS: England further solidified their commanding position against West Indies on day three of the third test in St. Lucia on Monday, building an overall lead of 231 runs at lunch.

England were 108 for two in their second innings in Gros Islet, with Joe Denly on 45 and captain Joe Root on 18.

Advertisement

West Indies have already won the series, 2-0 up, but their chances of a sweep went from slim to almost none amid a flurry of England runs.

The morning sessions started well enough for West Indies when Rory Burns clipped the first ball of the day to square leg, straight into the hands of Alzarri Joseph, sending the opener packing for 10.

Keemo Paul picked up the wicket but his morning turned sour when he later incurred what appeared to be a thigh injury. He left the oval on a stretcher.

Keaton Jennings was the only other England batsman dismissed in the first session, by Joseph.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jennings' wretched tour continued when he allowed an innocuous delivery to hit his thigh pads before the ball trickled onto the stumps so softly that it barely dislodged a bail.

Jennings had a wry smile on his face as he left the Darren Sammy Stadium with 23 runs against his name, his highest score in four knocks in this series.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Christian Radnedge)