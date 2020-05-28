England lock Isiekwe joins Northampton on season-long loan from Saracens

England lock Nick Isiekwe has joined Northampton on a season-long loan as part of his new four-year contract with Saracens, the Premiership Rugby club said on Thursday.

REUTERS: England lock Nick Isiekwe has joined Northampton on a season-long loan as part of his new four-year contract with Saracens, the Premiership Rugby club said on Thursday.

Isiekwe has made 86 appearances for Saracens, who will be relegated from the Premiership at the end of the season after breaching salary cap rules.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Isiekwe, 22, is the latest player to be loaned out by Saracens, with Max Malins and Ben Earl joining Bristol and hooker Jack Singleton moving to Gloucester.

"We’re very excited to bring in Nick for a year at Franklin’s Gardens," Chris Boyd, Northampton's director of rugby, said in a statement https://www.northamptonsaints.co.uk/news/nick-isiekwe-to-join-saints-on-year-long-loan-deal. "We had a unique opportunity to welcome one of the rising stars of English rugby to our group.

"Nick will add competition across both the engine room and the back row, complimenting the quality group of players we already have in those areas and adding balance.

Isiekwe, who has won three caps for England, is the third player to sign for Northampton in recent weeks, following the arrivals of Tom James and Nick Auterac from Doncaster and Harlequins.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)