England make sticky start in Antigua

West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and elected to bowl in the second test against England in Antigua on Thursday, after naming an unchanged side from the one that trounced the visitors by 381 runs in the series opener.

REUTERS: Jonny Bairstow compiled an aggressive half century but England's recent woes otherwise continued as they slumped to 78 for four at lunch on the opening day of the second test against West Indies in Antigua on Thursday.

Bairstow, unbeaten on 52, was the only batsman to reach double figures on an old-fashioned greentop pitch which had the pace bowlers licking their lips at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Coming off a resounding and surprising 381-run win in the first test in Barbados, Windies captain Jason Holder had no hesitation sending England in to bat on winning the toss.

England captain Joe Root said he too would have chosen to bowl.

The four-pronged West Indies pace attack took little time making inroads into England's top order, with openers Rory Burns (4) and Joe Denly (6) sent packing by Kemar Roach and Alzarri Joseph respectively.

Denly was caught behind playing a loose shot to a wide delivery in a disappointing first test innings.

Joseph got the prize scalp of Root (7) with a virtually unplayable ball that rose viciously off a good length, struck the top of the bat and looped up into the slip cordon.

Jos Buttler (1) also went cheaply, caught at second slip off Holder, while Bairstow decided attack was the best form of attack, a strategy that proved most effective.

He took the long handle to any loose ball, clubbing nine fours and one six as he scored at almost a run a ball.

Ben Stokes (8) was also at the crease at lunch.

West Indies fielded the same line-up as the first test, while England made two changes.

England opener Keaton Jennings was axed after his underwhelming performances in the first test, replaced by 32-year-old Denly.

Experienced pace bowler Stuart Broad also come in for leg-spinner, Rashid, who has flown back to Britain for the birth of his second child.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)