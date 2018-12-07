England midfielder Nobbs to miss Women's World Cup through injury

England and Arsenal midfielder Jordan Nobbs will miss next year's Women's World Cup in France after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee, the English FA said on Friday.

LONDON: England and Arsenal midfielder Jordan Nobbs will miss next year's Women's World Cup in France after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee, the English FA said on Friday.

Nobbs was taken off on a stretcher in Arsenal's 4-0 win over Everton in the Women's Super League last month and had been a crucial part of England manager Phil Neville's plans for the 2019 tournament.

The 25-year-old, who has won two league titles with the north London club, had surgery on Monday and was ruled out for the rest of the season.

Nobbs was part of the Lionesses squad that finished third at the 2015 World Cup in Canada, but missed most of the tournament because of a hamstring injury.

"She is an invaluable member of the Lionesses squad and played a huge part in helping us secure our place at next summer's World Cup finals in France," Neville said in a statement released by the Football Association.

"Naturally we are disappointed that a player of Jordan’s ability and importance will not be able to take part in the World Cup, but the priority is that she returns to full fitness and can look forward to many exciting years ahead playing for both her club and country."

England will learn who they will face in the group stage of the June to July tournament on Saturday when the World Cup draw takes place in Paris.

(Reporting by Christian Radnedge; Editing by Toby Davis)