England midfielder Scott rejoins Everton Women on loan from Man City

Manchester City Women's England midfielder Jill Scott has returned to Everton on loan until the end of the season, City said in a statement https://www.mancity.com/news/womens/jill-scott-joins-everton-on-loan-63746829 on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Manchester City v Aston Villa - Manchester City Football Academy, Manchester, Britain - January 17, 2021 Manchester City's Jill Scott celebrates scoring their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Molly Darlington

The 33-year-old, who made more than 170 appearances for City after joining them in 2013, played for Everton for seven years from 2006.

Scott has won 149 caps and scored 25 goals for England.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

