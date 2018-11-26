England need one wicket, Sri Lanka want 43 runs in final test

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

4 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Kusal Mendis led Sri Lanka's resistance with a fluent unbeaten half-century to frustrate England and guide Sri Lanka to 164 for five at lunch on the penultimate day of the third and final test on Monday.

Colombo: England stand one wicket away from a victory and a 3-0 series sweep after Sri Lanka battled their way to 284 for nine at tea on the penultimate day of the third and final test on Monday.

Malinda Pushpakumara had battled his way to an entertaining 42 at the break, despite sustaining a sickening blow to the helmet by a Stuart Broad delivery as England sought to bounce him out.

Advertisement

Home captain Suranga Lakmal was providing solid support on 11 with Sri Lanka just 43 runs away from reaching their victory target.

Chasing an imposing 327 with a series whitewash looming over them, the hosts lost nightwatchman Lakshan Sandakan in the morning but Kusal Mendis (86) and Roshen Silva (65) added 102 for the sixth wicket to frustrate England.

Mendis took a single off Adil Rashid to bring up his 50 from 55 balls, while Silva overcame his occasional discomfort against all-rounder Ben Stokes' awkward bounce to reach his own half-century.

Jack Leach (3-72) eventually separated the duo when he came charging from backward square leg and threw down sumps at the non-striker's end with Mendis short of ground.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was a tragic end to a stellar innings by Mendis, who hit eight boundaries and a six.

Leach struck again to dismiss Niroshan Dickwella for 19 with Keaton Jennings taking a bat-pad catch at short leg.

Moeen Ali (4-92) dismissed Dilruwan Perera and Silva but Pushpakumara engineered a spirited rearguard defiance, adding 58 runs so far with Lakmal.

England captured the series opener in Galle to end a long winless streak in away tests before triumphing in Pallekele to take an unassailable 2-0 lead and claim a first test series victory in Sri Lanka since 2001.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien)