England ODI series in S Africa called off after positive COVID-19 tests - Sky Sports

England’s One-Day International series with South Africa has been cancelled after reported breaches of the teams' bio-secure environment in Cape Town, broadcaster Sky Sports reported on Monday.

One South Africa player and two hotel staff are confirmed COVID-19 cases from with the bio-secure hotel, while England said on Sunday they had two "unconfirmed positive results" among their touring party.

