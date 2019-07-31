England paceman Archer misses out in opening Ashes test
England pace bowler Jofra Archer has been omitted from the side for the first Ashes test against Australia starting at Edgbaston on Thursday after failing to recover from injury.
Barbados-born Archer, who made a huge impact in England's triumphant World Cup campaign, taking 20 wickets, has been suffering with a side strain and missed last week's one-off test match against Ireland at Lord's.
Fellow paceman Olly Stone also misses out as does Sam Curran from the original 14-man squad.
Jos Buttler and all-rounder Ben Stokes return for England, who struggled against Ireland, as does 37-year-old record test wicket taker James Anderson after recovering from a calf strain.
Chris Woakes, who took six wickets in Ireland's second innings as they were bowled out for 38, keeps his place.
Team: Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root (c), Joe Denly, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.
