England prop Genge ruled out until early 2019 after knee surgery

REUTERS: England prop Ellis Genge is expected to be out of action until early 2019 after undergoing knee surgery, the 23-year-old's club Leicester Tigers have said.

Genge sustained the injury in training during England's tour of South Africa in June.

"He will miss the first phase of the season and we're probably looking at him playing again in the new year at this stage," Leicester head coach Matt O'Connor told the Premiership club's website https://www.leicestertigers.com/news/duo-work-their-way-back-from-summer-surgery.

England coach Eddie Jones' training methods have come in for scrutiny after several players sustained injuries.

Bath prop Beno Obano was ruled out for a year after suffering ligament and hamstring tendon damage in training while Ben Te'O sustained a quad injury and also pulled out of the South Africa series.

Several other players, including lock Joe Launchbury, struggled with injuries throughout the tour.

