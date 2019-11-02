England prop Sinckler knocked out in World Cup final

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Final - England v South Africa - International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama, Japan - November 2, 2019 England's Kyle Sinckler receives medical attention after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Issei Kato

YOKOHAMA: England tighthead prop Kyle Sinckler has been knocked out cold while attempting a tackle in the third minute of the Rugby World Cup final against South Africa in Yokohama on Saturday.

The 26-year-old Sinckler attempted to tackle South Africa winger Makazole Mapimpi, but made contact with team mate Maro Itoje's shoulder and fell to the ground, with referee Jerome Garces immediately calling a halt to play.

After medical treatment he managed to walk off the field. Dan Cole has replaced him, with the score 0-0 after Handre Pollard missed an early penalty.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Tony Lawrence)

Source: Reuters

