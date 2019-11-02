England prop Sinckler knocked out in World Cup final

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

YOKOHAMA: England tighthead prop Kyle Sinckler has been knocked out cold while attempting a tackle in the third minute of the Rugby World Cup final against South Africa in Yokohama on Saturday.

The 26-year-old Sinckler attempted to tackle South Africa winger Makazole Mapimpi, but made contact with team mate Maro Itoje's shoulder and fell to the ground, with referee Jerome Garces immediately calling a halt to play.

After medical treatment he managed to walk off the field. Dan Cole has replaced him, with the score 0-0 after Handre Pollard missed an early penalty.

