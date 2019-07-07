England quick Anderson suffers calf injury ahead of Ashes

England fast bowler James Anderson suffered a calf muscle tear last Tuesday while playing for county side Lancashire and he will be reassessed ahead of the first Ashes test match against Australia on Aug. 1, the country's cricket board (ECB) has said.

REUTERS: England fast bowler James Anderson suffered a calf muscle tear last Tuesday while playing for county side Lancashire and he will be reassessed ahead of the first Ashes test match against Australia on Aug. 1, the country's cricket board (ECB) has said.

Anderson, 36, left the field during a County Championship match against Durham after he felt tightness in his right calf and underwent an MRI scan on Friday which confirmed a muscle tear.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The MRI confirmed that Anderson has suffered a low grade calf muscle tear," the ECB said in a statement https://www.ecb.co.uk/england/men/news/1266993/james-anderson-injury-update. "As a result of the injury, he will commence a rehabilitation programme with the England and Lancashire medical teams.

"Anderson will miss Lancashire's next two Championship matches against Northants and Sussex."

The ECB said they would reassess his injury before England's one-off test against Ireland at Lord's, which begins on July 24, before making a call on whether he would be fit to play Australia in the first test at Edgbaston.

Australia are the holders of the Ashes after winning the series 4-0 at home in 2017-18.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)