England's Anderson out for six weeks with shoulder problem

England paceman James Anderson has been ruled out for six weeks with a shoulder problem but aims to be fit for the test series against India later in the summer.

REUTERS: England paceman James Anderson has been ruled out for six weeks with a shoulder problem but aims to be fit for the test series against India later in the summer.

The break from all county cricket is intended to manage what is described as a long-term injury.

Advertisement

"We have five tests against India in a six-week period from 1 August, which will be an intense and challenging period for all our bowlers," said England coach Trevor Bayliss.

"Therefore it's vital that we ensure Jimmy goes into that series in the best possible condition."

The Lancashire seamer played in both tests in the drawn series against Pakistan but is not involved in England's upcoming one-day series against Australia.

The first of five tests between England and India begins on Aug. 1 at Edgbaston.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Neil Robinson, editing by Pritha Sarkar)