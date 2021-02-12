England's Archer to miss second test versus India with elbow injury

England fast bowler Jofra Archer will miss the second test against India that begins on Saturday in Chennai due to an elbow injury, the country's cricket board (ECB) announced on Thursday.

REUTERS: England fast bowler Jofra Archer will miss the second test against India that begins on Saturday in Chennai due to an elbow injury, the country's cricket board (ECB) announced on Thursday.

Archer, 25, experienced discomfort during the first test, also in Chennai, and bowled only nine overs in the second innings. The ECB said he had an injection in his right elbow.

"The issue is not related to any previous injury and it is hoped the treatment will allow the condition to settle down quickly, allowing the player to return to action in time for the third Test in Ahmedabad," the ECB said in a statement.

Potential replacements in the touring squad include veteran pacer Stuart Broad and Olly Stone.

England lead the four-test series 1-0 after winning the first match by 227 runs.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

