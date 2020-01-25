England's Brett produces 'ridiculous' shot at world indoor championship

REUTERS: England's Nick Brett has set the world indoor bowls championship alight with an incredibly accurate shot that brought a roar from spectators at the event in Great Yarmouth.

As Brett approached the nail-biting shot in the open pairs final, his partner Greg Harlow had warned there was just about "six inches" to slide his ball between the opponent's two red balls surrounding the jack.

Harlow's words caused the audience to erupt into laughter, but a quietly confident Brett pulled off a brilliant curling effort.

"Oh look at this," said the commentator as the bowl approached the mark, before it eased through the six-inch gap that Harlow had pointed out.

"That is ridiculous. That is just so good it is ridiculous. What a ball. That was outrageous."

The crowd at Potters Leisure Resort broke into applause as the bowl stopped, while a relieved Brett reacted with a look of disbelief.

Brett and Harlow went on to beat Scotland's Paul Foster and Alex Marshall 10-6 6-8 2-1 in the final.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)