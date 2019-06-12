England's Buttler fit for West Indies game

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

England wicket-keeper Jos Buttler will be fit for Friday's World Cup match against West Indies, head coach Trevor Bayliss said on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old sustained heavy bruising on his right hip while batting for the tournament favourites against Bangladesh in Cardiff on Saturday and he did not keep wicket.

"He's fine," Bayliss told reporters ahead of Friday's game in Southampton.

"He'll be taking part in today's practice fully. It was all a bit precautionary the other day. He could have kept, but it wasn't sure whether he would have been able to sprint after a high catch. But he'll be fine."

Jonny Bairstow took the gloves during the England innings in Cardiff and would be in line to take up the role again otherwise.

Bayliss said he had not really thought about that eventuality.

"We'll make that decision over the next day or two and see how he (Buttler) performs in practice. But I'm fully expecting him to play a full part," he said.

Friday's game will also see Barbados-born fast bowler Jofra Archer face West Indies for the first time, and Bayliss said the 24-year-old was looking forward to it.

"It will be like anyone who knows players in the other team - he'll be after the bragging rights," he said.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)