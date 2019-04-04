England's Buttler vows never to be 'Mankaded' again

England's Jos Buttler has vowed to make sure he is never dismissed by a "Mankad" run out again after losing his wicket that way for the second time in his career during an Indian Premier League (IPL) game last week.

The Rajasthan Royals batsman was run out on 69 while backing up at the non-striker's end as Kings XI Punjab's Ravichandran Ashwin chose to whip off the bails instead of completing his delivery as Buttler stepped out of the crease.

The 28-year-old was dismissed the same way when England played Sri Lanka in 2014, although in that case spinner Sachithra Senanayake had warned Buttler twice for backing up too far.

"I must be the only person to get out twice in that way. I'll make sure it never happens again," Buttler told the Daily Mirror.

"I didn't like what happened and I didn't agree with it, but what can you do?"

The dismissal, named after India bowler Vinoo Mankad who ran out Australia's Bill Brown in similar fashion in 1947, is permitted under cricket's laws but viewed by many as going against the spirit of the game.

The Marylebone Cricket Club, the authority on the laws of cricket, said the dismissal was not "within the spirit of the game" after reviewing footage of the incident.

"I was really disappointed with it, I didn't like the style of it," Buttler added. "I just thought it was a bad precedent at the start of the tournament.

"What was more disappointing is that suddenly over the next two games I found myself being really conscious of it and it's quite distracting.

"I think if you look at the footage, probably the wrong decision was made because at the time he was expected to release the ball I was in my crease."

Buttler, who has made two fifties in the IPL this season, is back in action when the Royals take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

