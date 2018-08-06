England's Hartley making progress on return from concussion

England captain Dylan Hartley has recovered from a concussion that sidelined him since March but still has work to do to be fit for the start of the Premiership season, the national team's forwards coach Steve Borthwick has said.

Hooker Hartley, 32, suffered a head injury in the Six Nations defeat by Ireland in March which saw him miss the end of the Premiership season and pull out of England's three-test tour of South Africa.

After Hartley trained at England's camp on Saturday and completed a strength and conditioning session the following day, Borthwick said the player was going through the process of building his fitness back up after a lengthy absence.

"For any player who has a good spell out of the game for whatever reason, there's always a progression through the different aspects of the game to be physically prepared," Borthwick said.

"He's come into the camp incredibly enthusiastic. He's enjoying being here and it looks like he enjoys being back on a rugby field."

Northampton Saints face Gloucester in their league opener on Sept. 1, while England play South Africa, New Zealand, Japan and Australia in November internationals.

