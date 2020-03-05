England's Kane confident of playing at Euro 2020

England captain Harry Kane expects to be fit in time for Euro 2020 as he targets an April return for Tottenham Hotspur.

Kane had surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring in January, leading to concerns about his involvement in Euro 2020, which starts on June 12.

Both England boss Gareth Southgate and Spurs manager Jose Mourinho have said they expect the 26-year-old to be back in action before the end of the season.

"In my head, I am definitely at the Euros," Kane said in an interview with ES Magazine https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/harry-kane-interview-euros-2020-hamstring-injury-england-a4378161.html. "Unless something pretty drastic happens between now and then, I'll be there.

"I'm still not back training with the first team, but I'm working hard in the gym, I'm getting stronger all the time.

"We're talking a few more weeks, and I'll be playing again ... I am hoping somewhere between the start and the middle of April," Kane was quoted as saying.

Kane, who has scored 32 goals in 45 appearances for his country, finished top scorer at the 2018 World Cup, where England reached the semi-finals.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)