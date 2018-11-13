England's Kruis ruled out of Japan and Australia tests with injury

England lock George Kruis has been ruled out of the November internationals against Japan and Australia due to a calf injury, the Rugby Football Union said on Tuesday.

The injury-plagued Saracens second row was replaced by Charlie Ewels in the 66th minute in the 16-15 defeat by New Zealand at Twickenham last weekend, limping heavily as he left the field.

In his absence and with Joe Launchbury also missing, Maro Itoje is expected to line up alongside Courtney Lawes or Ewels against Japan, who are playing England at Twickenham for the first time.

Coach Eddie Jones retained a group of 30 players on Tuesday, including uncapped quartet Ted Hill, Nick Schonert, Elliott Stooke and Joe Cokanasiga, but there was again no place for fullback Mike Brown.

Forwards: Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby), Jamie George (Saracens), Dylan Hartley (Northampton Saints), Alec Hepburn (Exeter Chiefs), Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Zach Mercer (Bath Rugby), Ben Moon (Exeter Chiefs), Nick Schonert (Worcester Warriors), Brad Shields (Wasps), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Elliott Stooke (Bath Rugby), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs), Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons).

Backs: Chris Ashton (Sale Sharks), Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby), Danny Care (Harlequins), Elliot Daly (Wasps), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), Alex Lozowski (Saracens), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Ben Te’o (Worcester Warriors), Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers), Richard Wigglesworth (Saracens), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers).

