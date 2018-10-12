England's Launchbury to miss November tests after knee surgery

REUTERS: England's Joe Launchbury has been ruled out of their November internationals after the Wasps captain underwent knee surgery, the Premiership club said on Friday.

Wasps confirmed in a statement that the 27-year-old would be sidelined for 10-12 weeks after picking up an injury in Wasps' Premiership win over Leicester Tigers last month.

It means Launchbury, who has won 54 caps for his country, will miss England's matches against South Africa, New Zealand, Japan and Australia next month.

England coach Eddie Jones, who is already without Bath back Anthony Watson and Exeter forward Sam Simmonds through injury, will announce the squad for the tests on Thursday.

Wasps also confirmed scrumhalf Dan Robson will have an operation on his ankle, ruling him out of action for 12 weeks.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

