England's Lawes ruled out of Six Nations with calf strain

England lock Courtney Lawes will miss the rest of the Six Nations after suffering a calf strain during Saturday's defeat by Wales, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said.

Six Nations Championship - Wales v England
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Wales v England - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - February 23, 2019 England's Courtney Lawes receives treatment from medical staff after sustaining an injury Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

REUTERS: England lock Courtney Lawes will miss the rest of the Six Nations after suffering a calf strain during Saturday's defeat by Wales, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said.

The 30-year-old had to be helped off the field in Cardiff and a subsequent MRI revealed the damage.

"Lawes is expected to be out for a minimum of four weeks. He will return to his club for rehabilitation," RFU said in a press release.

England's hopes of completing the Grand Slam were dashed following the 21-13 defeat by Wales.

